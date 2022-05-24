Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will soon become regional tourism destination – agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will soon become a regional destination, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of Ministers in Charge of Tourism of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Shamakhi city, Naghiyev noted that the Azerbaijani government has launched large-scale restoration work in the country’s liberated territories, News.Az reports.

He highlighted the great tourism potential of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

According to the agency chairman, the development of the "Modern Silk Road" tourist route will serve to further strengthen the developing ties among Turkic states.

Naghiyev noted the introduction of a visa-free regime and the launch of direct flights will greatly contribute to the further development of tourism links among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

News.Az