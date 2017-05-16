Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Lunev captures 4th gold medal at Baku 2017

Azerbaijan’s Lunev captures 4th gold medal at Baku 2017

Azerbaijan’s shooter Ruslan Lunev has won his fourth gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 240.7 points in the men’s 10m air pistol finals.

Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec (239.7 points) won silver and Pakistan’s Muhammad Shehzad Akhtar won bronze (218.6 points) in the finals.

Lunev has earlier won three gold medals for Azerbaijan at the Baku 2017.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital. 

News.Az


