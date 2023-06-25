Azerbaijan's merits within international organizations – from security to economy (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, as a member of various international organizations, has made significant contributions and demonstrated merits in several areas.

As a member of the United Nations since 1992, Azerbaijan has actively participated in various UN bodies and initiatives. It has consistently supported the principles of international law, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. Azerbaijan has played an active role in promoting peace, security, and development through its engagement in the UN General Assembly, Security Council, and specialized agencies.

Azerbaijan has been a participant in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a group of countries that advocate for the principles of national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. Azerbaijan has actively participated in NAM Summits and Ministerial Meetings, where it has voiced its perspectives on various global issues and supported South-South cooperation, which aims to enhance collaboration among developing countries within NAM.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev initiated an online summit of the Non-Aligned Movement at the level of heads of state and government in May 2020. At the summit, it was decided to establish a Working Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to prepare a database. The World Health Organization referred to this database to determine the needs of the Non-Aligned Movement member states in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev's initiated the establishment of the Parliamentary Network of NaM, and the first meeting of the Network was held in Baku in June 2022.

Azerbaijan also actively participates in the activities of OSCE. It has contributed to regional security, conflict resolution, and the promotion of democratic values. Azerbaijan hosted the OSCE Summit in 1997 and has made efforts to strengthen cooperation in areas such as human rights, economic development, and environmental protection.

Being an active member of the OIC, Azerbaijan represents the interests of the Muslim world. It has been actively involved in promoting dialogue among member states, addressing issues related to Islamophobia, and advocating for the rights of Muslims worldwide. Azerbaijan has hosted several OIC events, including the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

Azerbaijan is also a member of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) and has actively contributed to regional economic cooperation. It has promoted trade, investment, and transportation links among the Black Sea countries. Azerbaijan has supported initiatives to enhance energy cooperation, tourism development, and environmental protection within the BSEC framework.

As a member of the EAPC which promotes cooperation and dialogue between NATO and partner countries, Azerbaijan has actively engaged in NATO-led operations, including peacekeeping missions and the fight against terrorism. Azerbaijan has contributed troops to NATO-led operations in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Iraq.

Azerbaijan has been an active participant in the World Trade Organization (WTO) since 2000. It has pursued economic reforms and liberalization to align with WTO standards and improve its trade relations. Azerbaijan has worked towards diversifying its economy, enhancing competitiveness, and attracting foreign investment through its WTO membership.

These are just a few examples of Azerbaijan's merits within international organizations. The country's active participation and contributions demonstrate its commitment to regional and global cooperation, peace, and development.

