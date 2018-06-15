Azerbaijan’s military aircraft, helicopters continue preparations for parade
- 15 Jun 2018 06:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131834
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-military-aircraft-helicopters-continue-preparations-for-parade Copied
Aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force continued carrying out flights over Baku on Thursday morning in preparation for the military parade, APA reports.
The parade will be held on the Azadliq Square in Baku on June 26 on the occasion of the centenaries of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
News.Az