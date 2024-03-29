Azerbaijan’s military unit holds command-staff exercise (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the 2024 training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, a command-staff exercise was held in one of the military units.

According to the plan, the units involved in the exercise were brought to various states of combat readiness, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The units were taken to the reserve and destination areas, and the control bodies were deployed and masked in the area.

During the exercise, the activities related to the accomplishment of the tasks were specified on the map, reports on made decisions in accordance with the tactical conditions were heard.

The tasks set in the command-staff exercise, which was held in order to increase the management ability and flexible decision-making skills of the commanders, as well as to further improve the operation of the headquarters and the interoperability between the units, while bringing the units to various states of combat readiness, were successfully accomplished.

News.Az