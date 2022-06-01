Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy: Value added in refining industry increased by 12.2%

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As a result of promoting the activities of business entities and enterprises in our country, the growth rate of production in various fields has significantly accelerated,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.

“In the refining industry, which is one of the priority areas in the development of the non-oil sector, value added increased by 12.2% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year, and by 22.6% in the non-oil refining industry,” the minister tweeted.

