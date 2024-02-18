Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy visits the United States

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited the United States of America (USA), News.az reports citing the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold discussions and several meetings on the development prospects of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy security and other topics.


