Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education establishes task force to prevent the spread of coronavirus in educational institutions

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in addition to the instructions and tasks given to all educational institutions of the Republic on February 24, 2020, has set up a 7/24-hour working task force with the aim of preventing the spread of the risk of coronavirus disease, ensuring that the situation is under control and providing timely information on preventive measures, the press service of the Ministry told APA.

The headquarters will ensure that all inquiries and appeals regarding coronavirus are investigated and appropriate decisions are made without delay. The relevant departments of the Ministry were instructed to bring information on coronavirus prevention to district (city) departments (departments) of education, higher and secondary special educational institutions, vocational educational institutions, preschool educational institutions, and general educational institutions during working hours. Out of hours, this function is assigned to the duty officer of the Ministry of Education.

Citizens 24/7 may apply the hotline of the Ministry of “146-2” in connection with appeals related to the threat of the spread of coronavirus in educational institutions.

