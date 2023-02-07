Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations dispatches humanitarian aid to Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Turkiye in order to mitigate the effect of the strong earthquake that struck this country and support rescue operations, News.az reports.

The Ministry’s 1 passenger and 13 special purpose vehicles have been dispatched to Turkiye. The humanitarian aid included tents, bedding, heaters, tables and other items.

News.Az