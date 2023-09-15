Azerbaijan's MoD holds round table on the 105th anniversary of Baku’s liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, round table dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku was held at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event spoke about the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the successful development of these relations, and highlighted the historical significance of the entry of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Nuru Pasha and the Azerbaijani corps into Baku and the liberation of the city from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation on September 15, 1918.

It was noted that the fraternal country provided moral and political support to Azerbaijan both during the period when Azerbaijani territories were occupied and the Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020 and ended with the glorious victory gained under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The event ended with the demonstration of a video dedicated to the 105th anniversary of Baku’s liberation.

News.Az