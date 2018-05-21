Azerbaijan's MoD on Armenian military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only two Armenian Mi-24 helicopters and two Su-25 aircrafts were involved in the flights on May 16 and 17.

Armenian press reports on the use of tactical and military aviation during the Armenian armed forces’ exercises in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories have been exaggerated and are calculated for the Armenian audience, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

"During the trainings, only two Armenian Mi-24 helicopters and two Su-25 aircrafts were involved in the flights on May 16 and 17.

"On May 16, at 08:45 AM, the helicopters took off from Erebuni airbase and flew in the direction of Vardenis-Zod and returned back.

"The aircrafts departed from Gyumri airport on May 17 at 09:44 AM and flied to Sisian and landed at Erebuni airport at 10:45 AM.

"Radiolocation stations of Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Troops observe all aviation means moving in airspace of our country, and immediately transmit the information on their flight routes to the Air Force's command post in automatic mode.

"Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Troops is capable to destroy any air targets that violate the airspace of our country using the most modern weapons.

"We call not to succumb to such kind of disinformation by the enemy,” said the Defense Ministry.

News.Az

News.Az