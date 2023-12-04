Azerbaijan's MoD refutes misinformation of the Armenian side
The information disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army at around 2:35 p.m. on December 4 at the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Sultanbey settlement of Pashaly district and the death of a serviceman as a result, does not reflect the truth, it is completely false, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence said, APA reports.
"We categorically deny the provocative information of the other party," said the Ministry.