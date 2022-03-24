Azerbaijan's MoD refutes news spread by Armenian sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

News spread by Armenian sources about alleged tension of situation along Azerbaijani territories where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located does not reflect reality, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Specification of position and dislocation places is carried out in the station, no clashes and incidents occur.

Armenian sources artificially exaggerate the situation. The purpose is to create an atmosphere that can cause deliberate hysteria, confuse the public and mislead. There is no reason for concern and anxiety.

The operational situation is fully controlled by the units of the Azerbaijani army.

News.Az