Azerbaijan`s Naiditsch to compete at Isle of Man International Chess Tournament

Azerbaijan`s Arkady Naiditsch will test his strength at the Isle of Man International Chess Tournament to start at the Villa Marina, Douglas, on October 20 and run for nine days up to October 28.

The Isle of Man International Chess Tournament will see players and Grand Masters from across Europe and will be played in three groups: The Masters’, FIDE-rated Major and Minor events aimed at club players, scheduled for October 22 to 28, with a prize fund of £6,500 and an expected field of around 70 players.

The Masters` event will be a 9-round Swiss open with a prize fund of £137,500, including a first prize of £50,000, a second prize of £25,000, with four-figure prizes down to eleventh place. Seven women`s prizes totaling £15,750 will also be on offer.

Eight of the world`s top-12 players have committed to playing, amongst an expected field of 174 players: including Vladimir Kramnik, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Ding Liren, Sergey Karjakin, Vishwanathan Anand and other big names.

