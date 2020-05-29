Azerbaijan’s national anthem performed by foreign musicians (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jamila Javadova-Spitzberg, founder and chairperson of the Azerbaijan-American Music Foundation, together with organists and her friends from several countries, performed Azerbaijan’s national anthem on the occasion of May 28 – the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture told News.Az.

The organ transcription of the national anthem of Azerbaijan was prepared by Prof. of the Baku Music Academy, Honored Art Worker Tahira Yagubova.

News.Az