Azerbaijan’s national chovgan team advances to 3rd CIS Games final
Photo: AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani national chovgan team secured a spot in the final of the 3rd CIS Games by defeating Kazakhstan with a decisive 5:1 victory.
Today, the Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan teams are set to face off in another scheduled match, News.Az reports.
The chovgan tournament, featuring teams from six countries, will conclude on October 7.