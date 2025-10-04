Azerbaijan’s national chovgan team advances to 3rd CIS Games final

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani national chovgan team secured a spot in the final of the 3rd CIS Games by defeating Kazakhstan with a decisive 5:1 victory.

Today, the Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan teams are set to face off in another scheduled match, News.Az reports.

The chovgan tournament, featuring teams from six countries, will conclude on October 7.

News.Az