Azerbaijan’s National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs, Pakistan’s Center for Global & Strategic Studies sign MoU

A virtual MoU signing ceremony has been held between the National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs, Azerbaijan, and the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Pakistan.

Both institutions have agreed to collaborate in various sectors including research, dialogues, and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting commenced with an introductory presentation about CGSS by Laraib Fatima Hassan, Communication & Coordination Manager, CGSS. She discussed research areas and themes of CGSS and cooperation with various institutions in Azerbaijan.

Elshan Asadov, Chairperson, Honorable Member of the Presidium of Energy Regulators Regional Association, Senior Public Service Advisor, and Superior Public Service Medalist discussed the organizational structure, and various departments of the National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs, Azerbaijan.

He also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s support during the Azerbaijan-Armenia war and expressed his gratitude to CGSS as well for its contribution. Mr. Elshan was of the view that there is a need to combine the strengths of both countries to share the realistic image of Pakistan in Azerbaijan and vice versa.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad shared his experience of visiting Azerbaijan. He also emphasized arranging virtual conferences of the regulatory authorities of Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Furthermore, he invited the senior management of the National Observatory on Labor Market and Social Protection Affairs, Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan.

Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, Regional Geopolitical Analyst & Member Board of Experts, CGSS in his remarks highlighted various areas of mutual interests and suggested joint research projects. He also suggested that both institutions can work towards arranging scholarships, conflict resolution, and exchange of information and intellect.

Dr. Mehmood praised the president of Azerbaijan for his visionary leadership skills during the Azerbaijan-Armenia war and also in the post-war scenario.

He also put forward suggestions to organize international conferences, seminars and dialogues between the experts of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was also attended by, Babak Huseynli, Head of Marketing and International Relations, Huseyn Humbatov, From the Marketing and International Relations Department, Mariam Raza, Research Associate, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

News.Az

