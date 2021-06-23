Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces tactical exercises wrap up (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The Naval Forces tactical exercises held in accordance with the combat training plan approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense ended, News.Az eports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, the skills of commanders and staff in organizing combat activity and managing forces in battle were improved. The goal was achieved and the tasks were successfully completed.

While summing up the results, the commanding staff highly appreciated the participation of the military personnel of the Naval Forces in the exercises.

