Azerbaijan’s NGOs appeal to UN Secretary General

Chairpersons of Azerbaijan’s some non-governmental organizations (NGO) held a meeting on the prevention of the hate-motivated activities of Armenians, employees of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), directed against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A group of Armenian UNDP employees, including Armen Grigoryan, Narine Sahakyan, Mary Tavoukjian and Stepan Margaryan, turned their social media accounts into a platform of hatred, where they published defamation and insult not only against Azerbaijan, but also against all Turkic peoples, and openly promoted separatism, abusing the status of UN employees.

Azerbaijani NGO heads called on the UN agencies to take action against these employees of the organization.

They also sent an appeal to UN Secretary General António Guterres.

News.Az