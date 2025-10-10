Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports hit $2.6B in first nine months of 2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports hit $2.6B in first nine months of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports totaled $2.6 billion in January–September 2025, reflecting a 7.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The data is reflected in the October edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During this period, food product exports rose by 20.5 percent, reaching $841.4 million. Individual product exports also showed notable growth: sugar by $14.9 million (46.9 percent), fruits and vegetables by $143.7 million (31.3 percent), chemical industry products by $45.6 million (22 percent), ferrous metals and related products by $708.1 million (1 percent), cotton yarn by $2.7 million (12.5 percent), and tea by $159,400 (3.3 percent).

Agricultural product exports surged by 27.8 percent to $667.1 million, while agro-industrial product exports reached $233.1 million. Overall, combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports rose 19.2 percent, totaling $900.2 million.

News.Az