Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman Office, UN Country Office ink MoU on cooperation (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner and the UN Office in the country signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation, News.Az reports.

The document was inked by Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva.

The main purpose of the document is fostering human rights, the rule of law, gender equality, prevention of discrimination, good governance, as well as strengthening cooperation with civil society institutions and promoting awareness on human rights at all levels. It also provides for the establishment of a joint working group for effective cooperation in these areas.

