Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson criticizes Human Rights Watch report as ‘biased, one-sided’
Photo: Ombudsman's Office
Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva addressed an open letter to Executive Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) Tirana Hassan.The letter states that the chapter concerning Azerbaijan in the HRW World Report 2024 demonstrates a biased and one-sided approach towards the country, News.Az reports.
It is also noted that HRW used dubious and biased sources to prepare its report rather than referring the Ombudsman's publicly accessible annual and parallel reports, which thoroughly cover activities in the protection of human rights and freedoms, including the prevention of torture. The letter states that the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group members have spoken with a number of the people indicated in the organization’s report and no evidence of torture or other cruel treatment was found.
The letter highlights that even though Azerbaijan hosted COP29, where productive discussions on addressing climate change were held and important decisions were reached to eliminate its consequences, HRW neglected to recognize these achievements in its report.
The letter further emphasizes HRW failed to acknowledge Azerbaijan’s long-standing exposure to Armenia’s occupation policy, which resulted in the flagrant violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of over one million Azerbaijanis; also, the ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes, the serious threat posed by landmines to human life and health, and the forced eviction of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. The omission of these critical issues in the report was perceived as an example of double standards against Azerbaijan.
In her letter, Ombudsperson Aliyeva also urges Human Rights Watch to act impartially, fairly, and base on the verified facts when preparing its reports.