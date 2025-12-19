Azerbaijan’s parliament condemns European Parliament resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has issued a statement condemning the European Parliament resolution on the country’s human rights situation.

Commenting on the resolution, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova described it as “unfair,” saying it reflects the European Parliament’s disregard for Azerbaijan’s state sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“This resolution demonstrates the European Parliament’s disrespectful approach to the sovereignty of states. We cannot remain silent in the face of such attempts. Our state is open to all cooperation that does not involve double standards. No institution has the right to address Azerbaijan in this manner. Azerbaijan will continue to respond decisively to such biased actions,” Gafarova said.

She added that the Azerbaijani parliament’s statement opposes the document adopted yesterday in the European Parliament, which she described as “full of fake allegations.”

According to the speaker, the resolution represents an “unobjective and non-constructive” approach that contradicts the core principles of international law. She criticized references in the resolution to “political prisoners,” “political repression,” “violations of academic freedoms,” and “restrictions on cultural rights,” calling them “groundless and biased.”

Gafarova said that unilateral decisions made without considering existing realities, even under the guise of education or human rights, do not promote democratic development or the protection of human rights.

The speaker emphasized that Azerbaijan actively participates in international human rights initiatives and consistently fulfills its obligations. “At the same time, we cannot accept attempts to condition relations with our country on unfounded and one-sided demands. Our state is open to cooperation with international organizations based on mutual respect, equality, and without double standards,” she said.

Following the discussion, a commission was established to adopt the statement. Shahin Ismayilov was elected chair, with Fazail Ibrahimli, Bahruz Maharramov, Zaur Shukurov, and Parvana Valiyeva serving as members.

