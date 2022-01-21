Azerbaijan's parliament discusses lifting of visa regime with Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cancellation of visa regime between Azerbaijan and Serbia was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament’s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations on Jan. 21.

The cancellation issue has been reflected in the bill ‘On approval of the agreement on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements for holders of foreign passports between Azerbaijani and Serbian governments’.

Following the discussions, the bill was recommended for consideration at the plenary session.

News.Az

News.Az