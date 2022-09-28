Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Strasbourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe held an event to mark September 27 – Remembrance Day and commemorate Azerbaijani sons who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani community in Strasbourg and local public representatives, the Permanent Representation told News.Az.

Addressing the event, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Fakhraddin Ismayilov said that the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, liberated the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation and restored historical justice.

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said that Remembrance Day, which is a very important page in the modern history of Azerbaijan, is marked to honor the memory of martyrs who gave the Azerbaijani people the pride of Victory.

Aliyeva noted with pride that the people of Azerbaijan are currently experiencing the joy of the Great Return and witnessing the revival of Karabakh.

A short video dedicated to Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War was screened at the event.

The commemorative event also featured a musical program by Agharahim Guliyev (flute), a presidential scholarship holder and a student of The Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris – Alfred Cortot.

News.Az