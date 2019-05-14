Azerbaijan's pavilion opens at Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony has been held to inaugurate Azerbaijan's pavilion at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, Beijing Expo 2019.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Themed “Azerbaijan: harmony of nature and art”, the national pavilion showcases the country's carpets, traditional musical instruments, and national clothing, as well as eye-catching trees and flowers. The pavilion also highlights the importance of environmental protection.

Beijing Expo 2019 is poised to impress an expected number of 16 million visitors from China and abroad with a huge collection of plants, flowers and eye-catching pavilions as well as ideas for green development.

The exhibitors vie to present their latest achievements in floriculture in the 503-hectare expo site at the foot of the Great Wall in Beijing's Yanqing district.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also viewed Azerbaijan's stand at an exhibition arranged as part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

