Azerbaijan's People’s Artist Fuad Poladov passes away

Azerbaijan's People’s Artist Fuad Poladov has passed away, APA reported.

In a statement made by his family it was informed that Fuad Poladov died on May 4 during the evening.

Fuad Poladov will be taken from his home at 13:00 today to be buried at the "Gurd Gapisi" cemetery in Baku.

Fuad Poladov was born on May 24, 1948, in Baku. He made his debut in the film "The Investigation Continues" in 1966 by acting the role of Salim. He graduated from the Art of Acting and Drama faculty of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (1967-1972). At the invitation of Tofig Kazimov, his art teacher, he played the role of Savalan in Ilyas Afandiyev’s play "Destroyed Diaries" performed at the Academic National Drama Theater.

On March 20, 1987 he received the honorary title "People's Artist of Azerbaijan".

Fuad Poladov has performed in various films and performances in nearly 50 films with great craftsmanship.

