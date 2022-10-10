Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Dashkasan and Tovuz came under fire: MoD

Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Dashkasan and Tovuz came under fire: MoD

Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Dashkasan and Tovuz came under fire: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 10, starting from 09:55 to 16:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Garaiman and Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region, and the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Aghbulag settlement of the Tovuz region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az