Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Dashkasan and Tovuz came under fire: MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Dashkasan and Tovuz came under fire: MoD

On October 10, starting from 09:55 to 16:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Garaiman and Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region, and the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Aghbulag settlement of the Tovuz region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      