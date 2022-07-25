Azerbaijan's President and US Secretary of State discussed the normalization of relations with Armenia

On July 25, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Noting that the United States supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the meeting and direct dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tbilisi.









