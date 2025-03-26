Azerbaijan’s president extends national holiday greetings to Bangladeshi counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC

“We attach great importance to expanding Azerbaijan-Bangladesh relations and enriching our cooperation with new content. The friendship established between our countries has created favorable opportunities for this,” the head of state noted.

“I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and realize the full potential of our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.”

“Taking this opportunity, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Bangladesh on the upcoming holy Ramadan holiday,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

