Azerbaijan’s president extends national holiday greetings to Czech counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.“I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to expand the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to further develop our cooperation,” President Aliyev noted.“On this significant day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az