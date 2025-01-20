Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president pays tribute to 20 January martyrs

Azerbaijan's president pays tribute to 20 January martyrs
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

News.Az 

