Azerbaijan’s president pays tribute to 20 January martyrs
- 20 Jan 2025 12:10
- 20 Jan 2025 12:19
- Politics
Photo: AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
