Azerbaijan’s president pays tribute to 20 January martyrs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

News.Az