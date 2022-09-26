Azerbaijan's President: Peace in our region is necessary for all countries and all peoples

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Regional security issues are always on the agenda of our relations. We recently talked about this in our meeting with the Russian President in Samarkand," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving a delegation led by Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, News.az reports.

"Of course, peace in our region is necessary for all countries and all peoples. Our agenda is quite unequivocal. We have repeatedly stated that we are in favor of long-term and sustainable peace, the solution of all problems related to our neighbors, and the recovery of this region from the difficult situation it was in for 30 years," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az