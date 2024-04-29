Azerbaijan’s president receives president of Senate of Malaysian Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Datuk Mutang Tagal, President of the Senate of the Malaysian Parliament on April 29, News.Az reports.

The head of state hailed the positive development of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed hope for further growth in economic ties.

Touching on Malaysia's support for Azerbaijan in the international arena, President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated Malaysia's consistent support during the period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands and after the liberation of these territories, as well as during the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which he described as a historical achievement for the country. The President of Azerbaijan provided information about the destruction of religious and historical monuments during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenians.

Noting the importance of Datuk Mutang Tagal’s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of expanding bilateral ties, including the development of interparliamentary cooperation, the head of state said that this visit created a good opportunity to discuss the prospects for bilateral relations.

Datuk Mutang Tagal first conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to President Ilham Aliyev, along with his congratulations on the president's re-election. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation for the greetings and congratulations, asking Datuk Mutang Tagal to convey his own regards to the King of Malaysia.

The meeting highlighted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, both countries actively worked together to strengthen the Movement. They also noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Malaysia have close cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They noted that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, the strong political ties between Azerbaijan and Malaysia have created favorable opportunities for investment, trade, and business cooperation.

The meeting also covered potential areas of cooperation within COP29.





News.Az