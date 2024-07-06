Azerbaijan’s president wishes Turkish national team victory in match against Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev wished the Turkish national team a victory in the match against the Netherlands at the EURO 2024 quarterfinals, News.Az reports.

“I congratulate the Turkish national football team, which successfully performed in the European Football Championship in Germany, on the occasion of qualifying for the 1/4 finals and taking a place among the eight strongest European national teams,” said President Aliyev as he shared a post on his official X account."I especially congratulate Merih Demiral, who scored 2 goals in the 1/8 finals, recognizing as the best player of the match. The punishment imposed on Merih is unfair and I strongly condemn it. I wish the Turkish national team victory in the match against the Netherlands! Long live the Turkic world!" he added.

