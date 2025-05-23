Azerbaijan’s presidential aide engages in talks with senior NATO officials in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has visited NATO headquarters in Brussels for a series of high-level meetings.

Hajiyev engaged in discussions with senior NATO officials during the visit, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO announced on X, News.Az reports.

"Within the framework of his visit, Hajiyev held a productive meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska,” the mission said in a statement.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, prospects of future cooperation, as well as the matters related to the regional and broader security environment.

Stressing its contribution to the peacekeeping operations of NATO, as well as to the energy security of the allied and partner nations, the role of Azerbaijan as a longstanding reliable partner of NATO was emphasised.

As part of his visit, Mr. Hajiyev has also met with Lorenz Meyer-“Minnemann, First Deputy Director of the Private Office of NATO Secretary General,” the statement read.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO

News.Az