Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds multiple meetings in Vietnam

As part of a working visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held several meetings in the city of Hanoi.

During the meeting with Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, Le Minh Tri, the Chief Justice recalled his meeting with Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev in St. Petersburg two years ago, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Le Minh Tri expressed his confidence that the memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed between the prosecutors' offices of the two countries would encourage cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed his colleague about the consistent legal reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Aliyev mentioned that the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan maintains close collaboration with law enforcement and judicial bodies of other countries. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam and conducting mutual exchange of experience.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the People's Procuracy of Quang Ninh province. Luong Phuc Son, Chief Prosecutor of the People's Procuracy of Quang Ninh province, provided insight into the activities of the People's Procuracy, expressing interest in exchanging experience with the regional prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan.

Kamran Aliyev underlined that the document signed between the Prosecutor General's Offices would contribute to increased reciprocal visits between the regional prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

