Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general meets with officials in Washington

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev, has paid an official visit to Washington for talks with senior US officials, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States said on X.

During the visit, Aliyev met with high-ranking representatives of the US Attorney General's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the State Department, News.Az reports.

According to the embassy, the meetings focused on issues of shared interest and prospects for future Azerbaijan–US cooperation.

