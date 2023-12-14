Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC beats Sweden’s Häcken in UEFA Europa League match
The UEFA Europa League match between Sweden’s Häcken and Azerbaijan’s Qarabag wrapped up during the sixth round of the group stage, News.az reports.
Qarabag clinched the victory with a score of 2:1.
This achievement is historic for Qarabag, marking their first-ever entry into the Europa League playoffs.