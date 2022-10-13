Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC play out goalless draw with Greek Olympiacos and secured access to playoffs of UEFA Conference League

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag played out a goalless draw with Olympiacos of Greece on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.az reports.

For the second time in its history, Qarabag football club won the right to participate in the playoffs of the Conference League.

The match was held at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium at 20:45 Baku time.

The champion of Azerbaijan, who increased the number of points to 7, secured third place in group G.

