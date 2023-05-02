Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery troops conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, live-fire tactical exercises held with the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ units of the Azerbaijan Army continue.

According to the plan, units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

After that, the units took firing positions, and destroyed with high accuracy the imaginary enemy targets by firing from multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled howitzers and artillery devices.

The exercises are focused on improving the practical skills of the personnel, as well as increasing the combat capability of the units.

News.Az