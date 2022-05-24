Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi declared ‘tourism capital of Turkic world’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi has been declared the ‘2023 Tourism Capital of the Turkic World’, News.Az reports.

The decision was taken at the 7th meeting of Ministers in Charge of Tourism of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States and the 17th meeting of the organization’s Working Group on Tourism held in Shamakhi on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Shamakhi’s being declared the tourism capital of the Turkic world.

