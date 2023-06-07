Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts international event on reconstruction, reconciliation and integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international event, themed “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity”, kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center brings together up to 30 former heads of state and government.

Issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, cultural heritage will be discussed during the panel sessions that will be held within the framework of the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.

News.Az

News.Az