Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts international media forum (VIDEO)

The International Media Forum, titled “Global Trends and New Challenges in Media” kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The forum was declared open after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded, and the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence was honored with a minute of silence, News.Az chief editor reports from Shusha.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, read out the congratulatory message addressed by President Ilham Aliyev to media representatives on the occasion of July 22 – National Press Day.

The forum, organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), brings together local and foreign media representatives and experts.

News.Az