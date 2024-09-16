Azerbaijan’s Shusha welcomes pupils back with reconstructed school after 32 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in 32 years, the sound of a school bell resonated through Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city, marking a significant educational milestone for the city.

On September 16, children from families returning to Shusha began their academic year at Shusha City Secondary School No. 1, News.Az reports.The newly reconstructed school, designed to modern educational standards, features a capacity for 960 students across five blocks and three floors. It includes 40 classrooms, each accommodating 24 students, creating an optimal learning environment.This historic academic year started with 113 students enrolling in the school. They will be guided by a dedicated team of 18 experienced educators. To facilitate the students' commute, special transportation arrangements have been provided to ensure their safe and convenient travel from their homes to the school.

