Azerbaijan's State Security Service: Four more people detained in anti-terror operation

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan is continuing intensive anti-terrorist operations throughout the country.

As a result of an anti-terrorist operation conducted on October 27, four Azerbaijani citizens – Hasrat Aliyev, Emil Nasrullayev, Elshad Dadashov and Zaur Eynalov, who are members of radical religious extremist criminal community and joined fights in the ranks of religious extremists on the territories of Syria and Iraq, were detained and brought to justice, the State Security Service’s public relations department told APA.

The State Security Service said it will release video and audio materials that do not contain any secret relating to the ongoing investigation into the case of planning terrorist attacks on the territory of Azerbaijan and involvement in criminal activity.

