Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: Promotion of tourism potential of occupied territories unacceptable

Promotion of the tourism potential of the occupied territories and conflict zones is absolutely unacceptable, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the 23rd Session of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in St. Petersburg, Russia, Trend reports referring to the State Tourism Agency.

According to him, compliance with the ethical standards adopted by the organization on the part of all its members can help improve the organization's effectiveness and prestige.

Naghiyev noted that some countries allow for material of a provocative nature, directed against the territorial integrity of other countries, to be disseminated via online platforms, exhibitions and international events. This is absolutely unacceptable and should be prevented.

The 23rd Session of the UNWTO General Assembly was opened on September 9 in St. Petersburg with the participation of the ministers of tourism and managers from public and private sectors from various countries.

The session is attended by more than 1,100 people, including 65 ministers and deputy ministers of tourism. Session agenda includes topics such as the role of tourism in the creation of new jobs, as well as the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in supporting international tourism.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

