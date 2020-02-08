Azerbaijan’s Sumgait City sends aid to China for fight against coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sumgait City Executive Power has sent medical supplies to Mianyang City of the People’s Republic of China with which it has friendship and cooperation relations

Some 100 thousand pieces of bonnets, 40 thousand pieces of masks, 100 thousand pieces of sterile gloves, 100 thousand milliliters of medical alcohol, 100 thousand pieces of shoe covers, 5 kilograms of chloramine (powder), 1850 pills of chloramine have been sent to Mianyang.

Since the confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in MianyangCity having friendship and cooperation relations with SumgaitCity, the whole city conducts joint struggle against the spread of infection and treatment of the infected patients. Since the main attention is directed to WuhanCity being the epidemics region, MianyangCity suffers from lack of medical supplies. Taking this into consideration, Sumgait City Executive Power has decided to send medical supplies to MianyangCity with which it has friendship and cooperation relations.

News.Az

News.Az