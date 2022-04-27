Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sumgait city of Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevsky wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the head of the Executive Power of Sumgait for sending humanitarian aid to Cherkasy city of Ukraine.

“It is not surprising, because lo0ng term and sincere partnership connect Sumgait and Cherkasy. People here know what is friendship, mutual help. In the near future, Ukraine is expected to receive products with long shelf life (canned food, cereals, dry food rations, etc.), as well as baby food, medicines, and clothing. We express our gratitude to the leadership of Executive Power of Sumgait, institutions, and city residents. We hope that Azerbaijan’s other cities and regions will also provide assistance to our country in this difficult time for Ukraine,” the ambassador wrote.

News.Az