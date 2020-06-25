Azerbaijan's TABIB talks special meds for COVID patients treated at home

+ ↺ − 16 px

The medicine which is used by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB) have been produced and distributed for medical treatment at home, Yagut Garayeva, head of TABIB department, said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“Only patients without symptoms who are treated at home, are kept under supervision," she said. "Those who do self-treatment at home, are not to use these medicines. It may lead to bad consequences."

